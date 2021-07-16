Empty Set Dollar (ESD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.31 Million

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 54.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 16th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for about $0.0916 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $40.86 million and $3.31 million worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded up 57.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Empty Set Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00038084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00100686 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00144926 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,332.08 or 0.99924849 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar launched on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Empty Set Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empty Set Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.