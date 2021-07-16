Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$49.58. Enbridge shares last traded at C$49.41, with a volume of 8,609,589 shares trading hands.

ENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge to an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$52.00 target price (up from C$51.00) on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.86.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$48.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$100.08 billion and a PE ratio of 15.82.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$12.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 3.0499998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.51%.

Enbridge Company Profile (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

