Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target Lowered to C$54.00 at National Bank Financial

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

EDVMF has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$43.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

OTCMKTS EDVMF traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $23.30. 24,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,756. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.10. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of $18.11 and a 52 week high of $30.33.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

