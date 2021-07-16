Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target Cut to C$54.00

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial to C$54.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 89.01% from the company’s previous close.

EDV has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$42.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.25.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Shares of EDV traded down C$0.85 on Friday, hitting C$28.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,569. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$28.19. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$23.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$805.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$619.56 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Endeavour Mining will post 2.7271372 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 42,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.10, for a total transaction of C$1,222,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 921,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,825,631.30.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.