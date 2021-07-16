Energi (NRG) Price Hits $1.43 on Major Exchanges

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Energi has a total market cap of $61.40 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be bought for $1.43 or 0.00004518 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Energi has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00035087 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.48 or 0.00241041 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00033069 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005935 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00012425 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 42,831,366 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

