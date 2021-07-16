ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Short Interest Update

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XNGSY traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.38. 7,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,242. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.16. ENN Energy has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $85.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.2449 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. ENN Energy’s payout ratio is 31.89%.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

