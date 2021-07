EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 22 ($0.29). EnQuest shares last traded at GBX 21.65 ($0.28), with a volume of 2,885,004 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of EnQuest from GBX 16 ($0.21) to GBX 19 ($0.25) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £368.84 million and a P/E ratio of -0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 53.95.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

