Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) will report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Envista’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.47. Envista posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 540%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Envista.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.89 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Envista currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

In other news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 87,301 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $3,928,545.00. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $45,872.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,723.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,974 shares of company stock worth $8,388,363 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth about $67,374,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Envista by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,912,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,442 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of Envista by 3,606.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 644,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,291,000 after purchasing an additional 626,661 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Envista by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,033,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,309,000 after purchasing an additional 448,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,343,000.

Envista stock opened at $41.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.65. Envista has a 1 year low of $20.97 and a 1 year high of $46.52.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envista (NVST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.