Enzyme 1-Day Volume Tops $20.13 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Enzyme coin can now be bought for about $80.99 or 0.00252479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme has a market capitalization of $145.20 million and approximately $20.13 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Enzyme has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Enzyme Coin Profile

MLN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

