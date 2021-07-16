ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 682,020 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.05% of ePlus worth $67,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ePlus by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus during the first quarter worth $203,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus during the first quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th.

PLUS opened at $89.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.31. ePlus inc. has a 52-week low of $66.91 and a 52-week high of $107.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.69.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $352.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.45 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

ePlus Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

