Equal One Day Volume Tops $16,063.00 (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded down 18.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Equal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Equal has a market capitalization of $404,634.94 and $16,063.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Equal has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Equal alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00048974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00014423 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.46 or 0.00829435 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Equal Profile

Equal (EQL) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . The official website for Equal is equal.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Equal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.