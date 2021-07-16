Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Insider Nicholas Themelis Sells 4,000 Shares

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total value of $1,780,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $5.20 on Friday, hitting $839.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,960. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $839.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $775.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $75.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.21 EPS. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.37%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth about $295,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 108,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,148,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Equinix by 29.4% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 90,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,211,000 after buying an additional 20,445 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. raised its stake in Equinix by 6.7% during the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its stake in Equinix by 6.2% during the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 58,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,571,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $864.48.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

