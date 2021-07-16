Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its price target boosted by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 108.85% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Equinox Gold to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$17.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Equinox Gold to C$20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.00.

EQX stock traded down C$0.44 on Friday, reaching C$8.14. 846,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,059. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.06 and a 12 month high of C$17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$290.89 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

