Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) PT Lowered to C$17.50 at TD Securities

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its price objective dropped by analysts at TD Securities to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 114.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EQX. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Equinox Gold to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC dropped their price target on Equinox Gold to C$11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.00.

Shares of EQX stock traded down C$0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$8.14. 846,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,059. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.06 and a 1-year high of C$17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.05.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$290.89 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

