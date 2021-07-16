Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Director Bertram L. Scott Sells 3,400 Shares

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $98,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE EQH traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.83. 2,354,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,300,017. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.48. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $35.46.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Equitable in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. lifted their target price on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.
About Equitable
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
Featured Article: After-Hours Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.