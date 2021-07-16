Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Director Bertram L. Scott Sells 3,400 Shares

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $98,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE EQH traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.83. 2,354,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,300,017. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.48. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Equitable in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. lifted their target price on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

