Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Molecular Partners AG’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MOLN)

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Molecular Partners in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Molecular Partners’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.79) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on MOLN. Cowen started coverage on Molecular Partners in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Molecular Partners in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.52 price objective on Molecular Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of MOLN stock opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. Molecular Partners has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $21.33.

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

