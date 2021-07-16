Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for AO World plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AOWDF)

AO World plc (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for AO World in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Wade anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AO World’s FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get AO World alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AO World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of AOWDF opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.28. AO World has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $5.40.

AO World Company Profile

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AO World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AO World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.