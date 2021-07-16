Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Baker Hughes’ Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Baker Hughes in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Shares of BKR opened at $21.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.25. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.62 and a beta of 1.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $185,657.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,047.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,712,820 shares of company stock valued at $971,777,780. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 366,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 25,449 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 15.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 137,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $209,140,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 371.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 108,308 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $4,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

