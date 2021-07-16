Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Select Energy Services, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Select Energy Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $143.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.00 million.

WTTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.99.

WTTR stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. Select Energy Services has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $7.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the first quarter worth about $29,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.