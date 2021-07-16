Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Electronic Arts Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Electronic Arts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now anticipates that the game software company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EA. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.11.

EA stock opened at $142.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.20. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 68.3% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total transaction of $117,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $112,192.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,837 shares of company stock worth $16,691,944 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

