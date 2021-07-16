Equities Analysts Set Expectations for TFI International Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) – National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TFI International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.88. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2021 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on TFI International in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TFI International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.53.

Shares of TFII opened at $99.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.54. TFI International has a 12-month low of $39.09 and a 12-month high of $100.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in TFI International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in TFI International by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after buying an additional 19,388 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in TFI International by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after acquiring an additional 97,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. 49.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

