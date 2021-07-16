Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Short Interest Update

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,700 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the June 15th total of 150,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of EQBK traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.33. 14,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,763. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Equity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $33.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.23.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $38.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity Bancshares will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQBK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,745,000 after acquiring an additional 54,436 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 314.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 32,508 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $676,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 261,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after buying an additional 23,535 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 18,326 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

