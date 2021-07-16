Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Short Interest Up 78.5% in June

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,320,000 shares, a growth of 78.5% from the June 15th total of 3,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

EQC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,881. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $32.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 387.34 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.24.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.71 million. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 26.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 14,230,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,617,000 after purchasing an additional 449,731 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,322,000 after purchasing an additional 881,541 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,969,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,961,000 after purchasing an additional 57,847 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 28.0% during the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 1,989,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,317,000 after purchasing an additional 434,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter valued at $54,028,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

