Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) Short Interest Update

Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,080,000 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the June 15th total of 9,490,000 shares. Currently, 17.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

NYSE:ESGC remained flat at $$1.26 on Friday. 4,109,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,930,962. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.32. Eros STX Global has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.15.

Get Eros STX Global alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESGC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Eros STX Global during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eros STX Global during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eros STX Global during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eros STX Global during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Eros STX Global during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 58.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Eros STX Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eros STX Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.