ESR Cayman (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Trading Down 1.5%

ESR Cayman Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF)’s stock price dropped 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 478 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Separately, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of ESR Cayman in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About ESR Cayman (OTCMKTS:ESRCF)

ESR Cayman Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in the Public's Republic of China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and India. It operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and Development.

