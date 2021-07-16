Estia J. Eichten Sells 4,900 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Estia J. Eichten sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $534,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,451,861. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of VICR traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.75. 3,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,642. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.88 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.52. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $70.90 and a 1 year high of $109.67.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Vicor had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VICR. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vicor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,142,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $267,233,000 after buying an additional 90,837 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 958,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,221 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Vicor by 1,364.1% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 651,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,418,000 after purchasing an additional 607,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vicor by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,552,000 after buying an additional 25,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vicor by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,085,000 after purchasing an additional 47,165 shares during the last quarter. 36.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

