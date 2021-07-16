Ethereum Meta Price Up 257.4% Over Last 7 Days (ETHM)

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Ethereum Meta coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded up 257.4% against the dollar. Ethereum Meta has a market cap of $3.83 million and approximately $1,689.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00048580 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00014052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.96 or 0.00807092 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005876 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Coin Profile

Ethereum Meta (CRYPTO:ETHM) is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. The official website for Ethereum Meta is ethermeta.com . Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Ethereum Meta Coin Trading

