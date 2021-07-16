EtherGem (EGEM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,148.00

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, EtherGem has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. EtherGem has a total market cap of $217,163.70 and $1,148.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00049234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00014587 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $267.99 or 0.00835402 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem (EGEM) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

