Etherparty Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $81,726.00 (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. One Etherparty coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Etherparty has a market cap of $801,111.90 and approximately $81,726.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Etherparty has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00048675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002627 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00014565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $265.14 or 0.00832047 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Etherparty (CRYPTO:FUEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

