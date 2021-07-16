ETNA Network (ETNA) Market Capitalization Hits $1.71 Million

ETNA Network (CURRENCY:ETNA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 16th. ETNA Network has a total market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $226,461.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ETNA Network has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One ETNA Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00038055 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00100525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00144927 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,327.34 or 1.00146541 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

About ETNA Network

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

Buying and Selling ETNA Network

