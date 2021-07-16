Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the June 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 633,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, CEO Sean Brynjelsen acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,138,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $847,350.00. Insiders sold 279,000 shares of company stock worth $2,326,530 over the last three months. 12.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETON. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. 35.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETON traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $5.44. 112,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,204. The stock has a market cap of $133.32 million, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.72. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $10.30.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETON shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.

