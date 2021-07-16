EUNO (EUNO) Hits Market Cap of $7.87 Million

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 31.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. EUNO has a market cap of $7.87 million and approximately $1,226.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EUNO has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $369.24 or 0.01176016 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000143 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,259,548,984 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

