Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $273.41

Shares of Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 273.41 ($3.57) and traded as low as GBX 264.60 ($3.46). Eurocell shares last traded at GBX 270 ($3.53), with a volume of 1,773 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of Eurocell in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Get Eurocell alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 273.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £301.70 million and a PE ratio of -135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.00, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Eurocell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.