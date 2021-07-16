Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,676 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.38% of Euronet Worldwide worth $27,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $132.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.06 and a 52-week high of $167.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.24 and a beta of 1.64.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.78 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.27.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $146.50 per share, with a total value of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

