Evedo (EVED) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.28 Million

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. During the last seven days, Evedo has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. Evedo has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $1.28 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evedo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00048990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00014419 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.48 or 0.00809885 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005861 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Evedo Coin Profile

Evedo is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,435,777 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

