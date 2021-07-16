EvidenZ (BCDT) One Day Volume Tops $228,136.00

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 16th. In the last week, EvidenZ has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. EvidenZ has a total market capitalization of $5.47 million and $228,136.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvidenZ coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000457 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EvidenZ alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00048473 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00013892 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.80 or 0.00798791 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

EvidenZ Coin Profile

BCDT is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,099,244 coins. The official website for EvidenZ is www.bcdiploma.com . EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

EvidenZ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvidenZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvidenZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EvidenZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvidenZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.