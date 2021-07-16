Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Shares Sold by Silverarc Capital Management LLC

Silverarc Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Evogene worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Evogene by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 23,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evogene by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,796,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,175,000 after acquiring an additional 202,180 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evogene in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Evogene in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Evogene by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 11,073 shares during the period. 32.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

Evogene stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.99. 314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,639. The company has a market cap of $76.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50. Evogene Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $10.24.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. Evogene had a negative net margin of 1,829.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evogene Profile

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

