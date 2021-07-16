Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Director Simon Maisey Sells 70,000 Shares

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Director Simon Maisey sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $5,919,900.00.

EVH traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.21. 507,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,510. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $23.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.19. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.41.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $215.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.18 million. On average, analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.89.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,973,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,859,000 after buying an additional 424,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,912,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,427,000 after purchasing an additional 309,949 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,163,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,093,000 after purchasing an additional 60,698 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 12.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,528,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,276,000 after purchasing an additional 379,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter worth $29,189,000. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

