Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.28. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 3,402,598 shares changing hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62. The company has a market cap of $71.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -0.37.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 140,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.45% of the company’s stock.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)
Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.
