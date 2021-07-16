Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.28. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 3,402,598 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62. The company has a market cap of $71.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -0.37.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter.

In other Evolve Transition Infrastructure news, CEO Gerald F. Willinger sold 55,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $41,286.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,756,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,597.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,330 shares of company stock worth $48,998. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 140,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.

