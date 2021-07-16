Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Short Interest Up 102.4% in June

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,400 shares, a growth of 102.4% from the June 15th total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 75.3 days.

Shares of EVKIF stock opened at $34.43 on Friday. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of $23.99 and a 12-month high of $38.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Societe Generale downgraded Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evonik Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

