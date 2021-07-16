Exact Sciences Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.71) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exact Sciences in a report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.72). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.24) EPS.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

EXAS stock opened at $111.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 1.38. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $159.54.

In related news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,074 shares of company stock worth $4,550,796 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,410,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,691 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,148,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,205,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,169 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 278.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,347,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $572,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197,782 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $352,668,000 after acquiring an additional 836,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,198,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,670,000 after acquiring an additional 872,841 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

