ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Trading Down 20.8% This Week

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 16th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0971 or 0.00000311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $568,483.15 and approximately $5,010.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001506 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000188 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 54.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00008503 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001636 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.