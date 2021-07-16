Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decline of 58.4% from the June 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 462,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Exicure from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exicure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Exicure by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,347,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 165,950 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exicure by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 230,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Exicure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Exicure by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exicure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. 35.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exicure stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.61. Exicure has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $2.83.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Exicure had a negative return on equity of 57.43% and a negative net margin of 454.43%. Analysts expect that Exicure will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Exicure Company Profile

Exicure, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its drug candidate includes cavrotolimod (AST-008) that is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors.

