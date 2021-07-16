Expanse (EXP) Market Capitalization Achieves $789,451.10

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Expanse has a market cap of $789,451.10 and approximately $6,301.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for $0.0420 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Expanse alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,851.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,898.89 or 0.05961652 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.30 or 0.01401179 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.50 or 0.00387726 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00132590 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.71 or 0.00611295 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00009230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.79 or 0.00398051 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.13 or 0.00298675 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.