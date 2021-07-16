extraDNA Reaches Market Capitalization of $680,134.82 (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 16th. extraDNA has a market cap of $680,134.82 and approximately $319,183.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. One extraDNA coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,316.05 or 1.00053300 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00034781 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $373.82 or 0.01194326 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.30 or 0.00362003 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.97 or 0.00367317 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006387 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005429 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00050409 BTC.

extraDNA Coin Profile

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

