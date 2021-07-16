F5 Networks’ (FFIV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
FFIV has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.07.
NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $185.00 on Friday. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $216.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.01.
In other F5 Networks news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $500,990.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,572,354.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $169,721.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,624.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,943 shares of company stock worth $2,758,399 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,257,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 51.5% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 72,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 24,534 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,405 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 141.5% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 3.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,130 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
F5 Networks Company Profile
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
