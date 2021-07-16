F5 Networks’ (FFIV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.07.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $185.00 on Friday. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $216.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.01.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $500,990.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,572,354.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $169,721.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,624.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,943 shares of company stock worth $2,758,399 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,257,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 51.5% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 72,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 24,534 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,405 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 141.5% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 3.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,130 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

