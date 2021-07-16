Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Springhouse Capital Management LP

Springhouse Capital Management LP increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 564.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 4.9% of Springhouse Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Springhouse Capital Management LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $20,380,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,365,020 shares of company stock valued at $776,472,986. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.

FB stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $342.49. The stock had a trading volume of 455,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,704,979. The firm has a market cap of $971.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $332.74. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.90 and a 1-year high of $358.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

