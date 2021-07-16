FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.750-$11.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.57 billion-$1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $314.88.

NYSE FDS opened at $338.84 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $365.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

In other news, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total value of $1,005,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,355.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

