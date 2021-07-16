Falconswap (FSW) Price Hits $0.0532

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. In the last seven days, Falconswap has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. Falconswap has a total market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $121,497.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Falconswap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0532 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Falconswap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00048423 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00014008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $251.37 or 0.00799207 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005863 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

About Falconswap

Falconswap is a coin. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Falconswap’s official website is falconswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Falconswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Falconswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Falconswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Falconswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Falconswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.