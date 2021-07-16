FansTime Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $345,895.00 (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. During the last week, FansTime has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One FansTime coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. FansTime has a total market cap of $686,964.87 and $345,895.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00048850 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00014337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $254.24 or 0.00809817 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

FansTime Coin Profile

FansTime is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

